Crystal Ridge landfill sold to operator of The Rock Sports Complex

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved on Thursday, September 28th the sale of the Crystal Ridge landfill to an affiliate of ROC Venture. The vote was 11-7 in favor of the sale.

ROC Ventures, led by Mike Zimmerman, has operated The Rock Sports Complex which has on the property since 2011. A news release indicates the sale of the landfill allows Zimmerman to move forward with his Ballpark Commons project, a $100-million development that includes a minor-league baseball stadium, a high-tech golf driving range, and ancillary development including retail stores, restaurants, and other amenities.

The project’s construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2018 with the opening of the baseball stadium expected in 2019.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor issued the following statement on Thursday’s vote:

“The Ballpark Commons Development is a big win for Milwaukee County financially, environmentally, and will greatly improve the quality of life for residents. For the City of Franklin, this is a game changer that will forever alter the identity of our community.”