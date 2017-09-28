Former Milwaukee teacher sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexual assault of 11-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee teacher convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy will spend five years in prison. 24-year-old Katherine Gonzalez will also serve another seven years of extended supervision.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in August to having an inappropriate relationship with the student at Atlas Preparatory Academy.

A criminal complaint indicates the alleged sexual assault involving Gonzalez, a fifth grade teacher, and an 11-year-old male student occurred outside of the school grounds.

The detective in this investigation learned on March 1st, 2017 that an 11-year-old student and Gonzalez had been messaging on Snapchat and Instagram, after it was reported by relatives of the victim. When asked what they messaged each other about, the student said that it was hard to talk about and that what happened wasn’t right.

The complaint indicates that in late February, Gonzalez picked the student up and they kissed in her car. While in her car, the student told investigators that Gonzalez grabbed him and made him touch her clothed “private part.”

When questioned by authorities, Gonzalez explained the inappropriate contact occurred because she was nervous that her adult boyfriend was getting ready to propose marriage — and she was having second thoughts about their relationship. Prosecutors say she also said she wanted to do things to make the victim happy because she believed he was depressed.