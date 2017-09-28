“I just lost my kids!” Fight interrupts vigil for 2 children who died in Milwaukee house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The loss of two children in a house fire is bringing out every kind of emotion. The mother of the victims say she brought her family to a vigil Thursday night, September 28th for support -- but another group brought their anger.

Balloons lift up the memories of the young lives lost in the fire that happened Sunday, September 24th on Milwaukee's northwest side.

"It hurts, it hurts, it hurts like hell man," said Shelena Payne, mother of children.

Family and friends gathered to remember two-year-old Stephanie Robinson and her four-year-old brother, Romeo Robinson. The two died after being trapped inside the raging house fire that happened near Swan and Allyn. Their mother now grieving.

"I just want my kids back," said Payne.

Shelena Payne says she went to the vigil for the good memories, but tensions were running high. At one point, a fight broke out. Payne says it felt like her peaceful gathering was raided.

"You come to my kids' vigil, pull a knife on me, I just lost my kids," said Payne.

Police are investigating the fight as the family continues to mourn.

"I just want peace. My kids need peace. They already been through enough," said Payne.

The children's father was pulled from the burning building and survived. He's being treated for second-degree burns. The fire department says the fire was so intense, two of their firefighters were injured, coming out of the building smoldering.