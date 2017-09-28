Is dirty hair really better? 5 hair myths you should stop believing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You've probably heard your fair share of hair care tips and tricks over the years -- but some of them are nothing more than old wives' tales. Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee with five hair myths you should stop believing.

Myth 1: You shouldn`t wash your hair every day: Only hair that is regularly, and heavily heat-styled, needs to be washed occasionally - and this is just to limit the number of days per week you use extreme heat on your hair. If you air dry or rough dry your hair, it`s perfectly fine to wash it every day.

Myth 2: Buy every product in a range to maintain a style: If your hair is cut properly, it should hold its shape without the need for multiple products. Ask your stylist which two or three products are the most necessary for your cut and stick with those.

Myth 3: Regular trims will make your hair grow faster: Regular trims will keep the hair in great condition, but won`t result in faster growth. If you are trying to grow your hair, the only benefit to frequent snips is that split ends won`t have the chance to travel up your locks, meaning you won`t need to cut very far up to remove damaged strands.

Myth 4: The more you brush your hair, the healthier it will be: If you've ever groaned at the idea of running a brush through your hair 100 times a day, you'll like this one: there's no value in brushing your hair more than you already do. In fact, excessive brushing may do more harm than good. Over-brushing can damage your hair's cuticle. Brush your hair when it's knotty, but leave it alone otherwise.

Myth 5: Color-treated hair is unhealthy: Bleaching is indeed one of the worst things you can do to your hair, but not all types of color treatments should have a bad rep. Removing color from the hair makes each strand thinner and more prone to breakage but adding color actually plumps up your strands, making your locks look thicker. So, the darker you go, the healthier your hair.