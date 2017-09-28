“It’s a real miracle:” Play about organ donation set to open at Eastbrook Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A new play called "The Domino Heart" is getting ready for their opening performance Friday night, September 29th. The show is about organ donation and the lives it can touch.

In this story The Domino Heart

"The Domino Heart" is the story of three characters, two transplant operations, and one heart that connects them all. The play opens Friday at the Theater at Eastbrook Church in Milwaukee.

"It's called "Domino Heart," it's a real miracle that we can take such a vital organ from one of us, and put it inside another," said Alan Atwood, artistic director.

The topic resonates closely with the Borg family.

"It turned out that she had caught a cold and it settled in her heart. So there was no fixing it, she could only get a new one," said Shar Borg, mother of heart transplant recipient.

"I usually don't think about it, because I was one-and-a-half, and the only thing it impacts me is that I have to take medicine," said Lizzie Borg, heart transplant recipient.

Lizzie has done quite a bit of acting, but she's not in this play, However, her family says the message about giving life should be heard by all.

"Incredibly loving that somebody in their darkest hour would think about our family," said Shar Borg.

The Borg family says they aren't sure they'll attend the performance, having lived through the roller-coaster ride of emotions this experience can bring, but they hope others will take the message of giving home with them.

"Let it be the gift that keeps on giving," said Shar Borg.

"Walt Disney says 'if you can dream, it you can do it'. So just keep hoping that you'll get your organ and it will happen," said Lizzie Borg.

The Domino Heart runs September 29th - October 8th; Fridays, Saturdays, and Thursday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, at 3 p.m.. All performances are at the Theater at Eastbrook Church ( 5385 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee).

Tickets are $12 - $23. Group discounts available.