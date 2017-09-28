PackersTicketHunt: Rodgers gives tickets to Green Bay police officers for Packers vs. Bears game

GREEN BAY — This season, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been hiding tickets in secret places for fans to find them ahead of each game. Ahead of the Packers vs. Bears matchup, Rodgers opted out of the hunt and gave the tickets to some lucky Green Bay police officers.

Rodgers took to Twitter to make the announcement Thursday afternoon saying, “To those waiting on the #rodgerstickethunt, I gave my tickets this week to police officers from the Green Bay Area. Enjoy the game!”

To those waiting on the #rodgerstickethunt, I gave my tickets this week to police officers from the Green Bay Area. Enjoy the game! # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) September 28, 2017

A class act by the MVP.

Go Pack Go!