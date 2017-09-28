Rivalry matchup: Green Bay Packers take on Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are leading the the Chicago Bears 14-0 Thursday night, September 28th at Lambeau Field. A weather delay ushered the teams — and fans — out of the bowl at the end of the first quarter.

The Packers were first to score fast in the first with a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Aaron Rodgers to WR Davante Adams, 7-0.

The Packers recovered a Bears fumble, which turned into a touchdown with a two-yard pass from Rodgers to Randall Cobb, 14-0.

Play has been suspended momentarily due to a weather delay. The teams are expected to get back on the field soon.

Next up, the Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 8th.