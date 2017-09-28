Walmart commits $5 million to Hurricane Maria relief efforts

BENTONVILLE, AR — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announced they have committed to provide donations of at least $5 million for Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

The company has donated a total of $35 million to support 2017 hurricane assistance in response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“Our associates and friends in Puerto Rico are in significant need,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. “We want to do all we can to help, not only with immediate hurricane assistance, but in the long term, knowing that there are many challenging days of recovery and rebuilding ahead.”

Walmart operates 45 retail facilities in Puerto Rico, which includes two distribution centers and a satellite headquarters, supported by nearly 15,000 associates across the Island. The $5 million commitment will support organizations helping with local relief efforts supporting those in need.

According to a news release, Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products. In addition to this year’s hurricane response of more than $30 million, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million since 2005 in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.