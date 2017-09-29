MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the MSOE Grohmann Museum for the Lost Arts Festival. The Lost Arts Festival celebrates the working past.

About Lost Arts Festival (website)

Celebrate the working past at the Grohmann Museum’s Lost Arts Festival. The museum hosts its eighth annual festival celebrating the activities and ways of work captured in the paintings and bronzes in its permanent collection. Artisans will share their expertise and demonstrate their techniques as the museum and its surroundings become a laboratory for the creation of “Lost Arts.” The festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 1000 N. Broadway.

The Grohmann Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall, and the Lost Arts Festival is just one of the ways the museum and MSOE are honoring the occasion. The festival is a fun and affordable family activity, and gives visitors the opportunity to see some of the “lost arts” of the past.