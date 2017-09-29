MILWAUKEE -- Homecoming is a yearly event that brings current and former students, and football players together under those Friday night lights. FOX6 went Beyond the Game as Kaitlyn Sharkey and Photojournalist, Matt List, share the sights and sounds from Milwaukee Lutheran's Red Knight homecoming.
High School Blitz Game of the Week: Milwaukee Lutheran Red Knights celebrate homecoming
-
Wisconsin Lutheran holds on for a wild win against Milwaukee Lutheran
-
Lake Country Lutheran takes big step in trying to win the conference
-
High School Blitz Game of the Week: Lake Country Lutheran vs. University School
-
Milwaukee Reagan no match for Racine Lutheran in week one
-
Vote for the High School Blitz Game of the Week
-
-
Oak Creek throws a shutout in a romp over Wisconsin Lutheran
-
“You got my money?” 1 of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted now charged for fatal shooting on Racine porch in May
-
Brewers’ postseason hopes take another hit, lose to Reds 6-0
-
Brewers beat Reds 7-6, remain 1½ back in wild-card race
-
Reds build early lead, hang on for 11-10 win over Brewers
-
-
Soldier surprise: Daughter gets homecoming surprise at football game
-
Hamilton hits solo HR in bottom of 9th, Reds top Brewers 5-4
-
Brewers win 6-5 on wild pitch in 10th to snap losing streak