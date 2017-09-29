High School Blitz Game of the Week: Milwaukee Lutheran Red Knights celebrate homecoming

Posted 10:09 pm, September 29, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Homecoming is a yearly event that brings current and former students, and football players together under those Friday night lights. FOX6 went Beyond the Game as Kaitlyn Sharkey and Photojournalist, Matt List, share the sights and sounds from Milwaukee Lutheran's Red Knight homecoming.