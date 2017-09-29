MillerCoors delivering 215,000 cans of drinking water to Puerto Rico

MILWAUKEE — MillerCoors is stepping up to help hurricane victims. The company announced Friday, September 29th they’ll be delivering 215,000 cans of drinking water to Puerto Rico.

MillerCoors to deliver 215,000 cans of drinking water to Puerto Rico. https://t.co/rPoLX3SpO2 pic.twitter.com/BKnWtGckVC — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) September 29, 2017

MillerCoors and can-maker Ball Corp. donated 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water to the relief efforts in Texas, in the aftermath of Harvey — as well as $25,000 to the Red Cross.

MillerCoors launched its water program this summer in partnership with Broomfield, Colo.-based Ball, which together have committed to providing more than 2 million cans to the Red Cross to help communities affected by disasters over the next three years. The water is canned at the MillerCoors brewery in Trenton, Ohio, and stored in its Shenandoah, Va., brewery.

The two companies also donated 50,000 cans of water to parts of western Wisconsin and northern Illinois earlier this summer to help flood victims.