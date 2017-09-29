Students from Puerto Rico attending Marquette University to host relief drive

MILWAUKEE — There are about 50 students from Puerto Rico attending Marquette University and they’ve organized a relief drive to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.

According to a news release, the drive will take place on Saturday, September 30th from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Union located at 1442 West Wisconsin Avenue.

Organizers are asking people to bring batteries, flashlights, bottled water, canned food, medicine, first aid kits, personal hygiene items, mosquito repellent, towels, battery powered fans, cleaning supplies, feminine care, garbage bags, toilet paper and blankets.

In addition, Marquette has invited students from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean to a solidarity dinner Saturday night, Sept. 30th.

The news release says in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Marquette’s Campus Ministry sent an email to students from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean offering support and prayers and expressing concern for their well-being. Students were invited to attend a luncheon hosted by Campus Ministry, where they could share a meal and be supported, similar to previous luncheons held for students affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Last Sunday, a Mass was held with special intention for those affected by Hurricane Maria. That Mass, and other evening Masses throughout this week on campus, have collected donations for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.