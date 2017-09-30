Playboy’s Hugh Hefner laid to rest in private ceremony, TMZ reports

The US founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, Hugh Hefner, wearing a shirt with the covers of Playboy magazine, poses on the Esmaralda yatch during the 54th Cannes Film Festival, 12 May 2001. Hugh Hefner celebrates his 75th birthday. AFP PHOTO GERARD JULIEN / AFP PHOTO / GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was laid to rest during a small and private ceremony Saturday, September 30th — according to TMZ.

The report says only a select few of his closest friends and family were there to attend, including Hefner’s four children, his wife Crystal Harris and some “key Playboy staffers.”

Hefner was laid to rest at Los Angeles’ Westwood Village Memorial Park at noon. He purchased the burial spot directly to the left of Marilyn Monroe for $75,000 in 1992.

TMZ reports Hef will have “plenty of good company” as the cemetery is filled with celebrities and many with Playboy ties.

