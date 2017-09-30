Playboy’s Hugh Hefner laid to rest in private ceremony, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Playboy founder Hugh Hefner was laid to rest during a small and private ceremony Saturday, September 30th — according to TMZ.

The report says only a select few of his closest friends and family were there to attend, including Hefner’s four children, his wife Crystal Harris and some “key Playboy staffers.”

Hefner was laid to rest at Los Angeles’ Westwood Village Memorial Park at noon. He purchased the burial spot directly to the left of Marilyn Monroe for $75,000 in 1992.

TMZ reports Hef will have “plenty of good company” as the cemetery is filled with celebrities and many with Playboy ties.