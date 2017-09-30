President Trump snaps at San Juan mayor over storm efforts

President Donald Trump is lashing out at the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city in a war of words over recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria smashed into the U.S. territory.

President Trump is out with a series of tweets criticizing San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz for criticizing the Trump administration’s hurricane response. The major has accused his administration of “killing us with the inefficiency.”

The president is responding by citing what he calls “such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.”

President Trump says “they want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

He says the hurricane “totally destroyed” Puerto Rico and that “the military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job.”

President Trump also says the mayor was “very complimentary only a few days ago,” but “has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.”