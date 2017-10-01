× Police: 15-year-old shot in apartment building near 47th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting after a 15-year-old was shot in an apartment building on Sunday morning, October 1st.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. near the area of 47th and Clarke.

Officials said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

The victim was taken to the children’s hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries do not seem to be life-threatening.

There are no known suspects.

