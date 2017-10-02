Brookfield Central Junior a leader on the baseball & football field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD--Drew Leszczynski is a junior at Brookfield Central High School. Drew is the quarterback on the varsity football team. So far he has led the Lancers to an undefeated season. That includes a recent win over their rivals, Brookfield East. Drew says he's been playing organized football since first grade, that was flag football. He started playing tackle in 5th grade. He's always been a quarterback. Drew also plays baseball. Last summer he played for the Racine Hitters traveling league. He is a pitcher and outfielder.

Drew Leszczynski

Brookfield Central Junior

Football/Baseball