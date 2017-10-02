“Very shocked, upset:” 1st flight arrives in Milwaukee from Vegas hours after mass shooting

MILWAUKEE — The first flight from Las Vegas landed Monday afternoon, October 2nd at Mitchell International Airport — hours after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival, turning the expanse into a killing field from which there was little escape. At least 58 people died, and more than 500 were hurt.

Some passengers wiped tears from their eyes as they headed to baggage claim at Mitchell Airport.

FOX6 News heard from passengers who said word spread fast regarding the shooting. Hotels were placed on lockdown and some panicked, unaware of what was going on.

The first flight from Vegas was a Southwest flight, which arrived around 3:00 p.m. Milwaukee time. Passengers said they’re shaken and happy to be home. Some on vacation took early flights back to Milwaukee, and were running on little sleep.

One woman from Vegas traveling to Milwaukee on business said Monday she was still waiting for word as to whether any friends or family members were among the victims.

“We weren’t sure what was going on and then all of sudden a couple people said ‘there’s a shooter. Go, go,'” Matt Beric said.

“We are very shocked. We are very upset and it is something that we don’t want anything like this to happen in our country,” Olivia Vallee said.