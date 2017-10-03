LIVE: Las Vegas authorities offer update on mass shooting investigation
Complete coverage of the Las Vegas mass shooting
Donate generously to Hurricane Maria Aftermath Disaster Relief

Wauwatosa native missing in Las Vegas; parents desperate for answers

Posted 2:47 pm, October 3, 2017, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SHOREWOOD, Minn. — The parents of a Minnesota man missing after celebrating his 44th birthday at the Las Vegas concert where a mass shooting took place say they’re desperate to learn what happened to him.

Mary Berger says her son, Steve, was at the concert with his roommate and other friends and has not been heard from since a gunman in a high-rise hotel killed 59 people and wounded more than 500.

Berger said Tuesday her son’s Shorewood roommate called to tell her that he saw Steve get shot and fall to the ground, but when he tried to go to help him he was herded out of the venue.

Berger says she and her husband, Richard, have been trying every phone number they can find to learn what happened to their son, a native of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.