Search underway for 16-year-old girl, 1-year-old boy missing from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating two missing children.

16-year-old Yasmine Claek and 1-year-old Lamonte Kazee were last seen on October 2nd in the area of N. 20th and W. Center Street.

Yasmine is described as being 5’02” tall, and 140 pounds. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Yasmine Claek and Lamonte Kazee are missing. Last seen near 20th/Center. Call MPD at 414-935-7405 with any information. pic.twitter.com/YGADsOYhE4 — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) October 3, 2017

Lamonte is described as being 2’00”, 30 pounds and potentially wearing white Jordan tennis shoes and unknown clothing.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the children is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.