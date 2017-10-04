End heel pain: Local woman invents product that will help you wear your heels longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Many women dream of starting their own business -- but sometimes it's hard to take the first step. Well, October is National Women's Small Business Month, and you have a change to talk to women who have done it, like Abby Walker, founder of Vivian Lou.

MalamaDoe, the new co-working community for women located at 4465 N. Oakland Ave, Suite 201 in Shorewood -- is hosting a series of free lunch and learn sessions every Thursday this month from noon to one pm. The series aims to encourage, support and inspire any woman who is thinking about or who has taken the plunge into entrepreneurship. Abby's event is on Oct. 29th.

Abby Walker is the founder of Vivian Lou, the only brand of insoles scientifically-proven to prevent foot pain caused by high heels.