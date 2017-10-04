Germantown police need your help in search for missing 56-year-old woman 

GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

56-year-old Linda Radtke was last seen at her home on Tuesday, October 3rd at 4:30 p.m. The home is located in the area of Highland Rd and Mary Buth Lane, close to the City of Mequon border.

Radtke does not have access to a vehicle. She does not have any friends or family in the area. Based on the investigation, her only means of travel right now is by foot.

Police say they have other information to suggest that she is not only missing, but endangered, however they cannot disclose what that information is at this time.

Radtke is described as a while, female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’ 02” tall, weight 110 pounds.

If you have any information on Radtke’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780.