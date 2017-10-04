× Milwaukee police: 2 people wounded in drive-by shooting near 6th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting near 6th and Hadley on the city’s north side on Wednesday afternoon, October 4th.

Officials say around 12:20 p.m., an unknown suspect fired shots from a vehicle and two victims, a 27-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, were injured by the gunfire.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

MPD is seeking a motive and search for suspect(s).

