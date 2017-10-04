MILWAUKEE -- It's time to get you caught up on all things Milwaukee. The latest issued of M Magazine is on sale now -- and editor-in-chief Jen Kent joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
New issued of M Magazine out now: What home design projects you can find in the October issue
-
Downtown Milwaukee and beyond: Details on the latest issue of M Magazine
-
Doing any home improvements? If so, the July issue of M Magazine is for you
-
Hottest trends: Get caught up on all things Milwaukee with M Magazine
-
August 2
-
October 4
-
-
State Fair style: Comfortable, fashionable outfits that are sure to be a hit
-
September 6
-
Astronomy Magazine: Monday’s solar event expected to be “most-viewed eclipse ever”
-
Hundreds cited for speeding in Milwaukee Co. in just 1 week; “This is not about generating revenue”
-
Hugh Hefner, legendary founder of ‘Playboy’ magazine, dead at 91
-
-
July 5
-
“You have 1 body, own it:” Tommy Tank helps you take control of your health
-
“Made it here safe:” Hurricane Irma forces Milwaukee native to evacuate Miami home