Packers’ Davante Adams back at practice after helmet-to-helmet hit

Posted 5:29 pm, October 4, 2017, by

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers is attended to after being injured in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Packers’ Davante Adams has returned to practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan that led to the receiver being carted off the field on a stretcher.

Adams was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being knocked out of the game on Sept. 28 and was released the next day.

Adams is in the concussion protocol, though his return to practice on a limited basis is a good sign for Green Bay. He was moving well on the practice field.

Trevathan’s two-game suspension by the NFL was reduced to one this week. Coach Mike McCarthy said he understood the league’s decision.

The banged-up Packers benefited from a long weekend of rest following the Bears game. Running back Ty Montgomery (broken ribs) was also limited at practice on Wednesday.