Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter rented room at Ogden hotel during music festival in September

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Officials say the Las Vegas shooter rented a room in downtown around the same time as an alternative music festival held September 22nd through the 24th.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that Stephen Paddock rented a room through Airbnb at the Ogden hotel in downtown Las Vegas but didn’t know why. He said investigators have recovered items and video from the hotel.

The Life is Beautiful festival featured Chance the Rapper, Muse, Lorde and Blink-182.