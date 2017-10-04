Some landowners offered $50K an acre for their land ahead of Foxconn project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Officials may have confirmed a plot of land in Mount Pleasant is the site for the new Foxconn manufacturing facility, Wednesday, October 4th, but some landowners from the area said they still have questions.

The mood at the Foxconn event on Wednesday may have been celebratory, but Dan and Kim Peuschold feel differently.

"I came out here 35 years ago because I wanted peace and quiet; a nice place to raise my family. And now, I'm hoping to play with my grandkids in my backyard -- but that's not gonna happen," Dan Peuschold said.

The couple is aware of the purchase options other landowners have signed.

Officials confirmed they have offered $50,000 per acre. The Peuscholds said they have heard nothing and worry those offers are reserved for those with dozens of acres of farmland -- not simple homeowners.

"I only got an acre. Actually, 7/8ths. So it's not even an acre. So I'm not gonna get rich," Peuschold said.

Officials said they have covered most of the land in the first phase and are making progress with the other two phases.

"A small number in area two. A larger number in area three," said Jenny Trick, director of the Racine County Economic Development Corporation.

"There's three separate land situations and there's three separate purchasing strategies for all those," said Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant village president.

When it comes to securing that land, officials said everything is on the table.

"Is eminent domain a possibility? Anything is a possibility because this is such an astronomical scale," DeGroot said.

The Peuscholds said whether it is an agreement or an order, they dread the idea of leaving their dream home. They just want to know what the offer will be for their land.

"We know nothing. No one talked to us. No one told us anything," Peuschold said.