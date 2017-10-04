State Rep. Bob Gannon passes away due to natural causes

MADISON — State Rep. Bob Gannon, a West Bend Republican in his second term, has died.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke’s aide, Alesha Potter, says Gannon’s family informed Steineke that Gannon died Tuesday of natural causes. Gannon was 58.

Gannon was first elected in 2014 and built a reputation as pro-gun and tough on crime, threatening to drop membership in the West Bend Sunshine Rotary Club because the group wouldn’t sponsor gun or knife shows. He also defended the Department of Corrections for placing children in solitary confinement at the state’s youth prison, saying they earned it.

His tenure included giving then-Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca the finger last year during floor debate after Barca took issue with Gannon remarks on Milwaukee’s homicide rate.

Gannon apologized at House Speaker Robin Vos’ urging.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke’s office released the following statement on Gannon’s passing:

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend and colleague, Representative Bob Gannon. During his time in the legislature, Bob’s proved to be a committed and effective part of our caucus, and his presence will be greatly missed. His extensive work with charities throughout the state has resulted in a better Wisconsin for everyone. “I’d like to extend my most sincere condolences to Bob’s wife, Kris, and their family. I pray for peace and healing for your family during this most difficult time.”

State Rep. John Nygren (R – Marinette) released this statement:

“I was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Representative Bob Gannon, who was not only a colleague, but a friend. Long before his time in the legislature, I knew Bob through his involvement with the West Bend Jaycees. Bob was active in his community prior to holding elected office as a member of the West Bend Rotary, West Bend Economic Development Corporation, and the Washington County Youth Hockey Association. Representative Gannon was an active member of the Still Waters United Methodist Church. “There is no doubt that the constituents of the 58th Assembly District were served well by Representative Gannon. He brought intense passion and dedication to Madison and we will sorely miss him. My Prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Bob Gannon during this most difficult time.”

Republican Party of Wisconsin statement:

“Bob Gannon was a principled conservative who was deeply dedicated to his constituents and making sure their voice was heard in Madison. He was a tireless advocate for the Party. I am thankful to have known him over the years and privileged to call him a friend. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

State Representative Janel Brandtjen statement:

“It is with great sadness that we inform the public of the sudden death of State Representative Bob Gannon. Bob was a Christian who put his faith, family and love of freedom before all other worldly possessions.” “Bob Gannon was always willing to fight for what he believed in and never thought of how it might affect his personal fortunes.

He will be missed dearly……”

Speaker Vos Statement on Passing of Rep. Bob Gannon:

“The Assembly family has lost an outspoken conservative who made the chamber and our caucus a livelier place. Bob will be remembered for his unwavering passion and unapologetic approach to politics. I’m especially proud of the work that he was doing as the chair of the new Assembly committee, the Committee on Urban Revitalization. He was dedicated to serving his constituents well and tackling important issues like poverty in Wisconsin. “Bob came from a large family with modest means. He worked hard becoming a successful business owner and community leader. Bob had a big heart and was extremely generous to local charities. He will be sorely missed in his community and in the legislature. “I would ask that you join me and my Assembly colleagues in praying for his wife Kris and his family.”

Senator Stroebel mourns the loss of Representative Bob Gannon:

“My wife, Laura, and I offer our deepest condolences and prayers to Kris and the rest of the Gannon family. Bob was a friend and colleague, who showed zeal for serving his community. Bob was committed to finding solutions to issues facing the urban areas of our state. Earlier this year, he held hearings in cities around Wisconsin talking to people facing poverty.” “Bob wore his passion on his sleeve. Rarely did a room of constituents not know where Bob stood on any issue. Bob was not interested in being a politician. He went to Madison to do the right thing and came back to the district to serve his neighbors. Bob served God, his family and his neighbors in that order.” “Bob “gave em’ heck” and all the mattered was improving the lives of Wisconsinites.” “I will miss Bob’s jovial personality. There was not a day that Bob did not put a smile on someone’s face.”