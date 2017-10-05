Elmbrook Humane Society seeks foster family willing to adopt dog dumped from black SUV in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Officials with the Elmbrook Humane Society on Thursday, October 5th shared an update on Gracie, a dog they say was forced from a black SUV near North and Barker in Brookfield on September 9th.

Humane Society officials are looking for a foster family that would be willing to permanently adopt Gracie once she’s fully recovered.

She’s currently being cared for in a temporary foster home with an Elmbrook Humane Society staff member.

She’ll need a home without other pets, and without children under the age of 12.

If you’re interested, you’re asked to contact foster@ebhs.org.

As for Gracie’s health, Humane Society officials said she’s “definitely feeling better!” They said when Gracie first came to the shelter, she could barely walk a few feet without falling over. As of October 5th, Gracie was able to climb a flight of stairs without issue, and she could easily walk several blocks without getting tired. She’s packed on a few pounds, and officials said “the look in her eyes and on her face is now bright!”

Additionally, they noted that her skin is beginning to heal and her fur is growing back — and all the scabs on her tail have cleared up.

They are thanking everyone who has made donations towards her care, and offered words of support.

Elmbrook Humane Society officials said Gracie tried to follow the people who dumped her, and they kicked her back out.

Good Samaritans rescued her, and took her to EBHS. She spent the first night with a veterinarian and then headed home with that EBHS staff member so she could begin her road to recovery “in a quiet home with loving care.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about Gracie’s story, or to make a donation towards her care.