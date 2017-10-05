× Motorcyclist dies after striking deer, being hit by two vehicles in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A motorcyclists died Wednesday night, October 4th after striking a deer and then being hit by two vehicles in Dodge County.

It happened on County Highway P, just north of O’Neill Road in the Township of Ashippun. The crash was reported to the sheriff’s office around 7:25 p.m.

The investigation shows that a northbound motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway and the occupant of the motorcycle was ejected.

Following that crash, authorities say a northbound passenger car struck the motorcycle operator, and shortly after a northbound dump truck also struck the operator of the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and its Crash Investigation Team (CIT).

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, DCERT, the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, Ashippun First Responders and Fire Department, and Stone Bank EMS.