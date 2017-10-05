Complete coverage in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting

OJ Simpson is out of jail and staying in Las Vegas — the elaborate place he’s now living

Posted 9:30 am, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:31AM, October 5, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- The terror in Las Vegas may not have been the first festival the shooter thought about attacking. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on Stephan Paddock, OJ Simpson and Cam Newton.