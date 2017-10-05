“These roads are out of control:” Leaders want answers from police about reckless driving in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It happened again Thursday morning, October 5th. A woman was killed after police say a hit-and-run driver ran a red light near 76th and Appleton. That incident helped set the scene at a Milwaukee Public Safety meeting where reckless driving was the issue at hand.

"These roads are out of control and it's not OK," said Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski.

Deaths caused by reckless drivers are on the increase this year.

"Why isn't there more enforcement?" questioned Steve O'Connell, a resident at the meeting.

It is concerning those on the Milwaukee Public Safety Committee as Common Council members questioned police.

"How the hell has the city traffic deteriorated so poorly that we're at this point?" asked Alderman Bob Donovan.

Milwaukee police say in April 2017, their department began a data-driven enforcement effort -- targeting areas that have high amounts of reckless driving.

"For one time in my time on the council, I'd like to have the police department acknowledge that we have a problem on our roads. I can't go anywhere. I'm speaking for myself that every single time I drive, I'm actually afraid," Borkowski said.

"We have a lot of officers working every single day to make this city a safer place. We have not failed to acknowledge there's a problem with reckless driving in this community -- and that's why we've made this concerted effort," said Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief James Harpole.

The traffic efforts come at a time when police positions are being reduced and retirements are up.

"We're trying to figure out how can we do this without increasing taxes," said Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

O'Connell and others have been taking to the streets with signs and protests -- asking drivers to stop the craziness.

"It's out of control and it's going to be very hard to slow down and to get people to obey the speed limit and to obey traffic signals," O'Connell said.

In the next few weeks, police hope to have statistics ready on how their efforts put into place in April are affecting the problem. On Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Department told the aldermen the department supports the idea of installing red light cameras to catch those who run red lights.

Milwaukee Alderman James Bohl offered the following statement in the wake of the fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday: