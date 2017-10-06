× Comedian Ralphie May dies at age 45

Stand-up comedian Ralphie May has died at the age of 45 TMZ reports.

May died at a private residence in Las Vegas Friday morning, October 6th, according to TMZ. The comedian had been battling pneumonia for six weeks and died of cardiac arrest.

His stand-up career started back in 2003 when he placed second on “Last Comic Standing.” Since then, May has been touring around the country and appeared on several comedic specials on Netflix and Comedy Central.

TMZ says in 2015, he and his wife Lahna Turner, also a comedian, filed for divorce. Ralphie was devastated by the split and the ensuing custody battle over their 2 kids.