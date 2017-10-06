× It’s Homecoming Weekend! Bring on the bed races at Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — It’s Homecoming Weekend at Marquette University — and what a better way to celebrate with a little bit of fun. The fun on Friday, October 6th involved bed races.

The university closed off 12th St. between Wells and Wisconsin for this buffoonery. 21 teams of alumni, students, faculty and staff put their all into it as they trucked down the pavement.

Even University President Michael Lovell had his own bed race team — and his team won the event!

The bed races are just one event of many scheduled for the weekend at Marquette University. Also on the docket — volleyball, soccer and a concert for faculty, staff, students and alumni featuring Fitz and the Tantrums.