Mayor Tom Barrett to make “major” announcement about the Milwaukee streetcar

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is set to make what is billed as a “major” announcement about the Milwaukee streetcar on Friday afternoon, October 6th. FOX6 News plans to stream that event — which is set to begin around 3:00 p.m.

Construction of the initial two phases of the Milwaukee streetcar is estimated to cost $128.1 million. The first line, which will take riders from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station to the Lower East Side, is scheduled to be operational in fall 2018. A line running to Milwaukee’s Lakefront is scheduled to start running in 2019.

While construction of the streetcar’s initial phase and a second Lakefront line are fully funded through a combination of federal TIGER grants and local tax-incremental financing, proposed expansions face an uncertain future.

Mayor Tom Barrett insisted after presenting his 2018 budget plan, that no property tax dollars would go to the streetcar.

“Let me make this very, very clear: there is no property tax income as a result of the streetcar in this budget,” Barrett said on September 27th.

On that same day, Alderman Tony Zielinski said, “No more expansion. We shouldn’t even have a streetcar in the first place.”

Zielinski said expanding the streetcar would require city money that isn’t there.

Meanwhile, the City of Milwaukee has signed a $3.6 million per year deal with Transdev Services Inc. to run the streetcar. The Lombard, Illinois-based company operates rail systems in Detroit, Cincinnati and New Orleans.

