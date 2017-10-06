× Nancy Pelosi calls birth control decision a ‘new low’

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the House says the Trump administration’s decision allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women is despicable.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says in a statement: “This administration’s contempt for women reaches a new low with this appalling decision to enable employers and health plans to deny women basic coverage for contraception.”

The California lawmaker says Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act ensured access to preventive care for millions of women. She says Republicans, including House GOP lawmakers, have launched a “sickening attack” on women’s health.

House Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed the decision, calling it “a landmark day for religious liberty.”