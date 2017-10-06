× Planned Parenthood opening new health clinic in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) announced Friday, October 6th the construction of a new, state-of-the-art, health center in Milwaukee.

According to a news release from PPWI, the new center was made possible by the support of individuals throughout Wisconsin, and will be located at 435 South Water Street.

“At Planned Parenthood, we believe part of having a healthy community is making sure everybody has access to the health care they need. It’s becoming more difficult for women in Wisconsin to obtain this needed care,” said Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of PPWI. “Planned Parenthood is proud to be enhancing health care access in an inclusive space reflective of the dignity our patients deserve.”

The news release says one in five women trusts Planned Parenthood for preventive health care like cancer screenings, birth control, and STD testing and treatment. Planned Parenthood will build on that trust by being there for a woman no matter what her circumstances and health care needs.

With only three health centers in Wisconsin providing abortion services, PPWI says they secure access to that care in Milwaukee to all women in need. In enhancing that health care access, PPWI is also improving and developing a previously vacant manufacturing site in Milwaukee’s Harbor District.

The news release stats, “Thanks to the volunteer leadership of Edie Brengel Radtke, Lynde Uihlein, and Marianne Lubar, individuals across Wisconsin have stepped up to secure the future availability of Planned Parenthood’s services, including the new health care facility.”

“Deciding to start a family, delay becoming a parent, or ending a pregnancy are some of the most personal decisions a woman could make. At Planned Parenthood, we create the space for a woman to make these important decisions free of judgement and in consultation with her family, faith and medical provider,” said Atkinson.