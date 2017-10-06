× After abuse allegations, Wisconsin Democrats will donate Harvey Weinstein’s 2010 contribution to charity

MILWAUKEE — The Democratic Party of Wisconsin says it will donate a $5,000 contribution made by movie executive Harvey Weinstein in 2010 to in-state groups that help women who are survivors of sexual harassment and abuse.

Weinstein apologized this week after The New York Times uncovered decades of sexual harassment and abuse allegations women made against him by various women.

Asked what Wisconsin Democrats should do about the 2010 contribution, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Friday morning at an event in Milwaukee that the party should return it or donate it, calling that “the right thing to do.”

Weinstein made the donation on Oct. 19, 2010, less than a month before that year’s election, campaign finance records indicate.

Weinstein, who was the co-founder of the film companies Miramax and The Weinstein Company, has made numerous large donations to Democratic candidates and causes through the years. Several politicians have announced plans to distance themselves from Weinstein by donating the contributions to charity.

Baldwin appeared at a tax policy event Friday with fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who announced one day earlier that his campaign would donating $7,800 in contributions from Weinstein to charity.

Baldwin’s campaign did not receive donations from Weinstein.