MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened near Martin Luther King Drive and Keefe Avenue Saturday evening, October 7th.

Authorities were called to the scene shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Officials say two people were transported to a local hospital from the scene. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.