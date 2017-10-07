DIY: 10 easy no-carve pumpkin decorating ideas

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is right around the corner and with that comes the tradition of carving pumpkins. Switch it up this year and try one of these ten spooktacular no-carve pumpkin decorating ideas.

1. Melted Crayon Pumpkins

Your kids will love this. Let them choose their favorite crayon colors to create the look of their choice. They’ll love watching what happens to the crayons with the help of a blow dryer!

Supplies: Pumpkin (real or plastic), tacky glue, blow dryer, crayons

Step 1: Unwrap crayons, break them in half

Step 2: Glue crayons on top of pumpkin

Step 3: Allow glue to dry, use hair dryer to melt crayons

Tips: This could get messy. Use a trash bags or tarp to help create your pumpkin. Customize the look of your pumpkin with different color shades and patterns.

2. Glitter Pumpkins

These are stunning, super easy to make and the design possibilities are endless.

Supplies: Pumpkin (real or plastic), Mod Podge glue or spray adhesive, paint brush, glitter, newspaper or grocery bag

Step 1: Prepare your work area using newspaper or by cutting a grocery bag to make a flat surface to create your pumpkin

Step 2: Apply Mod Podge glue onto pumpkin using paint brush or spray adhesive where you want the glitter to stick

Step 3: Sprinkle glitter where glue was applied — or sprinkle glitter onto work space and roll pumpkin in glitter

Tips: Reuse excess glitter that falls from pumpkin when applying to save on glitter. Apply glue in shapes or designs to create different effects.

3. Glow-in-the-dark Pumpkins

Glow in the dark is Halloween staple. Create these colorful pumpkins to go along with the occasion.

Supplies: White, orange or black pumpkin (real or plastic), glow in the dark puffy paint, newspaper or grocery bag

Step 1: Prepare your work area using newspaper or by cutting a grocery bag to make a flat surface to create your pumpkin

Step 2: Apply glow in the dark puffy paint in whatever design you choose

Step 3: Allow time to dry

Tips: Don’t use too much paint, it may drip and your pumpkin may not turn out as desired. Try a dotting technique using various colors to create a spooky sugar skull look.

4. Emoji Pumpkins

Who doesn’t love a good emoji?! These no-carve emoji pumpkins are easy to make and your trick-or-treaters will love them!

Supplies: Pumpkin (real or plastic), yellow spray paint, felt or foam sheets (various colors), fast-drying glue, tape (to protect the stem if you don’t want it painted)

Step 1: If using spray paint, apply in a well-ventilated area. Paint pumpkin and allow plenty of time to dry, you may need more than one coat

Step 2: While waiting for pumpkins to dry, trace emoji face shapes onto felt or foam sheets. Create your own emoji’s or you can find some online to print

Step 3: Cut out felt or foam shapes

Step 4: Apply shapes onto pumpkins using fast-drying glue 😉

5. Candy Corn Pumpkins

These are almost too easy to make, you’ll want to make some for your friends!

Supplies: Pumpkin (real or plastic), white and yellow spray paint, paint tape, plastic bag, newspaper or grocery bag

Step 1: Prepare your work area using newspaper or by cutting a grocery bag to make a flat surface to create your pumpkin

Step 2: Tape off center of pumpkin using plastic bag and paint tape, leaving the tops and bottom of your pumpkin exposed

Step 3: Tape off stem with paint tape if you don’t want it to be white

Step 4: Spray paint bottom of pumpkin yellow, allow plenty of time to dry

Step 5: Spray top of pumpkin white, allow plenty of time to dry

6. Bedazzled Pumpkins

Feeling glamorous? These bedazzled pumpkins will add some pizzazz to your front porch.

Supplies: Pumpkin (real or plastic but plastic works better), tacky or hot glue, gems, rhinestones

Step 1: Go crazy with diamonds or create a fierce pattern. The options are endless

Tips: Use the ribs of the pumpkin to create a webbed pattern, add a spider for a spooky touch.

7. Marbled Pumpkins

Marbling is a trend of 2017, and these pumpkins are no doubt marble-ous.

Supplies: White pumpkin (real or plastic) ail polish (darker colors will work best), wax paper, plastic container you won’t mind ruining, stir stick

Step 1: Fill plastic container with lukewarm water — if the water is too cold the nail polish will sink

Step 2: Stir nail polish using stick to the top of the water

Step 3: Dip pumpkin in water and spin a few times

Step 4: Remove from water and dry on wax paper — flip to dry all sides

Tips: Nail polish can be smelly! Make sure you’re in a well-ventilated area when creating these pumpkins.

8. Antique Pumpkins

Put a classic spin on your pumpkin this year by using this beautiful antique effect.

Supplies: Pumpkin (real or plastic), doily (can be found inexpensively at thrift or antique stores), Mod Podge glue, newspaper or grocery bag

Step 1: Prepare your work area using newspaper or by cutting a grocery bag to make a flat surface to create your pumpkin

Step 2: Apply Mod Podge to pumpkin where you’d like doily to stick

Step 3: Place doily on pumpkin, add more Mod Podge where it’s needed to make doily stick completely

Step 4: Allow time to dry

Tips: Mod Podge glue dries clear and glossy so no need to fear making a mess with the glue. Try using a doily and spray paint to create a pattern on your pumpkin without the glue for a different kind of antique look.

9. Googly Eye Pumpkins

All eyes will be on your trick-or-treaters with these googly-eyed pumpkins.

Supplies: Pumpkin (real or plastic), Adhesive googly eyes, tacky glue

Step 1: Remove backing from googly eyes and stick them all over pumpkin, or in whatever design you’d like

Step 2: Use tacky glue to help secure eyes that don’t stick

Tips: Spray paint pumpkin black, let dry, apply googly eyes for a more spooky look.

10. Thumbtack Pumpkins

Using thumbtacks has never been so fun. Create a chic-looking pumpkin with different patterns, shapes, and words.

Supplies: Real pumpkin, thumbtacks (any size, shape, color you’d prefer)

Step 1: Stick thumbtacks into pumpkin to create desired design

Tips: Create a webbed look by following ribs on pumpkin. Paint over the top of thumbtacks to create a 3-D effect.

Did you try any of these no-carve pumpkin ideas? FOX6 would love to see your creations! Submit your photos by clicking the button below.

PHOTO GALLERY