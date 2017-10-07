Milwaukee Admirals win season opener against Iowa Wild; 5-2

DES MOINES, IA — The Admirals picked up a win in their season opener for the second straight season in a 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Milwaukee picked up goals from five different players, while Anders Lindback stopped 23 shots to earn the win in his first action with the Ads since 2012.

Yakov Trenin picked up the first goal of the season for the Admirals at the 5:48 mark of the second period. While Freddy Gaudreau carried the puck in the Ads zone, Trenin busted out of the box, took a beauty of a feed and beat Iowa goalie Viktor Svedberg for a 1-0 Milwaukee lead.

Less than five minutes later Emil Pettersson picked up a shorty with a wrister from the right face-off circle to give the Ads a two-goal advantage.

However, Iowa would cut the lead in half with a tally from Gerald Mayhew with just under 7:30 to play in the middle frame.

Anthony Richard pumped the Ads lead back to a pair with a goal just over five minutes into the third. With the puck behind the goal line Richard sent the puck into the crease and the ricocheted off the stick of Svedberg and into the Iowa net.

Bobby Butler and Trevor Smith completed the scoring for Milwaukee.

The Admirals and Wild get right back at it on Sunday as they finish off their two-game set with a 5 pm puck drop from Wells Fargo Arena.

The Ads will kick off the home portion of their schedule on on Friday, October 20th at 7 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena.

