President Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for ‘great’ health law

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they “want to do a great HealthCare Bill” after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.

President Trump tweets that he called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Friday. The president says the Obama health law “is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!”

I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill. ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

There’s no immediate word from Schumer about President Trump’s tweets.

The president has suggested that he’d be open to negotiating with Democrats on health care.

But there’ve been no clear signs of a compromise between Republicans who’ve wanted to scrap the Affordable Care Act since it became law in 2010, and Democrats who want to protect it.