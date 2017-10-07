Senator Ron Johnson visits Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Maria

WASHINGTON — Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, visited Puerto Rico on Saturday, October 7th in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

According to a news release, Senator Johnson was there with a congressional delegation to assess damage and relief efforts underway on the island.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has jurisdiction over the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is aiding the recovery effort.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence took in the devastation in Puerto Rico, from high above and on the ground.

He offered assurances that better days were ahead — and that the federal government would help hasten them.

“The devastation here is overwhelming but the resilience of the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands is even greater,” Pence said after visiting a Red Cross outpost on St. Croix where hundreds had taken shelter. “We’re going to keep the help coming.”