41-year-old Oak Creek man killed when SUV struck limo bus, rolled on I-43 in Ozaukee Co.

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A 41-year-old Oak Creek man was killed in a crash on I-43 near County Highway D in the Town of Belgium in Ozaukee County Saturday evening, October 7th.

It happened shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said they took in a report of a SUV traveling erratically southbound on I-43 — deviating from its lane, traveling at varying speeds and coming to a spot on the interstate at one point before continuing southbound on the freeway.

As deputies were en route to intercept the SUV, it struck a limo bus that was stopped on the right shoulder. The SUV then rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.

The Oak Creek man who was driving the SUV died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the limo bus wasn’t hurt.

Assisting the sheriff’s office was the Wisconsin State Patrol, Belgium Fire/Rescue and the Ozaukee County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.