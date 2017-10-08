Casino owner on Stephen Paddock: “The most vanilla profile one could possibly imagine”

LAS VEGAS — The owner of a casino where Stephen Paddock gambled says the Las Vegas gunman didn’t drink alcohol or show any signs of trouble when he was a customer there.

Steve Wynn said in an interview on Fox News that Paddock had “the most vanilla profile one could possibly imagine.”

He says Paddock didn’t run up debts or have a gambling problem. Wynn said butlers, waiters and massage employees knew Paddock and his girlfriend.

Wynn also described some of the security measures his casino put in place in recent years that include magnetometers and training of housekeeping staff to report suspicious actions like a do-not-disturb sign remaining on a door for an extended period of time.

A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel room contained a series of numbers that helped him calculate more precise shots.

The official says Saturday that the numbers found on a note on a nightstand included the distance between the high-rise hotel room that Stephen Paddock was using as a perch and the concert the victims were attending.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the details of the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Paddock killed 58 people at a country music festival from his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay, which is owned by MGM Resorts. Investigators are still trying to determine why Paddock committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Tourists coming to Las Vegas may soon encounter something darker than the dazzling lights that typically welcome them to the city.

Billboards will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about what drove a gunman to mow down concertgoers from a perch in a high-rise casino hotel last Sunday.

Police who have yet to find Stephen Paddock’s motive for the massacre said Friday that they will enlist the public’s help.

The FBI’s Aaron Rouse says billboards will ask people with credible information to call the agency. The number will be 800-CALL-FBI.

Meanwhile, officials who are announcing a property return plan for concertgoers who fled gunfire at a Las Vegas music festival a week ago say more items will be made available in coming days for people who were in other areas of the venue.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said Sunday that items are being returned first to people who were in and in front of the VIP tent and bleacher seating east of the stage at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Officials say updates for people who left belongings in other areas of the festival grounds will be made public through news reports and on Twitter on @ClarkCountyNV, @LVMPD, @FBILasVegas and with the hashtags #1October and #VegasStrong.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault (BRO’) says officials aren’t answering any questions right now about the investigation itself.

She says people unclear about where their possessions may have been left might want to wait until all items have been catalogued and are made available for pickup.

The family of a California man killed in the Las Vegas shooting is asking a judge to appoint a special administrator to take control of the gunman’s assets.

Attorneys for the family of 56-year-old John Phippen filed the petition in Clark County, Nevada, on Friday.

The court filing asks a judge to appoint the county’s public administrator to take control of gunman Stephen Paddock’s estate. The petition says that’s a necessary step to allow lawsuits to be brought against Paddock’s estate.