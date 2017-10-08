NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport: Source indicates Texans’ JJ Watt out for season with “tibial plateau fracture”

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans said Sunday night, October 8th DE JJ Watt, a Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badgers star suffered a “tibial plateau fracture to his left leg” in the team’s matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Watt is out for the season as a result of the injury, according to a source.

#Texans DL JJ Watt has a tibial plateau fracture, per @SNFonNBC. He is having an MRI to determine ligament & other damage. Out indefinitely — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2017

#Texans JJ Watt, who the team just announced has a tibial plateau fracture, is out for the season, source said. Another year ended on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2017

Unfortunately the fears detailed here on tibial plateau fracture are confirmed.https://t.co/71huo5TFWU https://t.co/TIeg3ejSUQ — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) October 9, 2017

JJ Watt was drafted by the Texans with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

In July of 2016, Watt had back surgery for a herniated disk. He began training camp on the PUP list, but returned in Week 1 to start the season in a victory over the Chicago Bears.

On September 28th, 2016, he was placed on injured reserve. The following day, he had back surgery again, and was officially ruled out for the rest of the 2016 season.

In 2015, he battled a groin injury and a fractured left hand, but started all 16 games in 2015. In January of 2016, he had surgery for a sports hernia and he was forced to withdraw from the 2016 Pro Bowl.

Prior to the start of the 2014 season, the Texans and Watt agreed to a six-year contract extension, worth $100 million.

You’ll recall, Watt recently raised over $30 million to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey, surpassing his initial goal of $200,000.