× “Playing in the past:” ‘Hickory golf’ blends the traditional game and a bit of history

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News hit the links on Sunday, October 8th — but this wasn’t the usual way most people golf!

Some are trading in all the modern clubs and balls, to play the game more like when it was in its infancy. Ever heard of hickory golf?

Take a look:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Related links: