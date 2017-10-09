Fall Festival: From horse-drawn wagon rides and nature hikes to an apple cider press

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend, you can celebrate the changing seasons with Schlitz Audubon Nature Center's Fall Festival. There are activities for the whole family. Plus, Carl spent the morning there to introduce us to the newest members of the team -- flying squirrels.
About 2017 Schlitz Audubon Fall Festival (website)
From horse-drawn wagon rides and nature hikes to an apple cider press – or joining in a game of Quidditch, the whole family can celebrate fall at Schlitz Audubon!
Feel free to invite friends and family through our Fall Festival Facebook Event.
All Members: $5
Non-Members:
Adult $10 | Youth $5
Scheduled Activities
Horse-drawn Wagon Rides at the Grassy Lot
10:00am – 3:45pm | Rides take place every 15 minutes. Sign up at the building for pre-scheduled times. Space is limited; please arrive early for your scheduled ride.
Turkey Time with Tom
10:30am – 3:30pm | Venture out every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour from the front of the building.
Turkey Time with Tom
10:30am and 11:30am | In the Auditorium
American Indian Culture and Raptors
1:30pm and 2:45 pm | In the Auditorium
Meet our Flying Squirrels
11:00am | 1:00pm | 3:00pm
20-minute meet & greet | In the Preschool