× Marinette Marine will build 14th littoral combat ship

MARINETTE — Lockheed Martin says Fincantieri Marinette Marine will build another littoral combat ship for the Navy.

It will be the 14th LCS ship built by the Midwest’s only naval shipyard. Lockheed Martin, the general contractor, says the value of the contract is under the 2017 congressional cost cap of $584 million per ship.

Marinette Marine has built half the fleet of littoral combat ships. The other half are built at a shipyard in Alabama.

WLUK -TV reports Lockheed Martin says it plans to deliver the ship to the Navy in 2022. The latest ship to be completed in Marinette is the future USS Little Rock, which was delivered to the Navy last month.