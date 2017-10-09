× Milwaukee Common Council sets Monday evening public hearing on proposed 2018 budget

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council will host a public hearing Monday evening, October 9th on Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s proposed 2018 city budget.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., council members will hear what city residents have to say about the mayor’s spending plan.

That plan has drawn criticism over cuts to police and firefighters to offset a $22 million increase to Milwaukee’s pension payments.

The proposed 2018 budget would cut police officer and firefighter positions, close some fire houses and raise property taxes.