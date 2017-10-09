× Stephen Paddock’s brother arrives in Las Vegas for interviews in wake of mass shooting

LAS VEGAS — The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a Las Vegas country music festival is in town to help investigators figure out the shooter’s motives and to retrieve the body.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Eric Paddock arrived in town Saturday for hours of interviews with FBI agents, a police detective, a profiler and a psychologist.

Eric Paddock would not talk to The Associated Press by phone and declined by text message.

Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds. Authorities so far have struggled to find a motive.

Eric Paddock of Florida says he wants to help investigators get into his brother’s mindset. He said that he’ll retrieve his brother’s body and have it cremated.